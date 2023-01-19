Taboola's top managers earn big bonuses from Yahoo deal

The deal between Israeli content recommendation company Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA) and global media and tech company Yahoo, which was completed this week, has yielded big bonuses for Taboola's top managers.

The 30-year exclusive strategic commercial agreement will generate an estimated $1 billion in annual revenue for the partnership and makes Yahoo the biggest shareholder in Taboola with a 24.99% stake. All Taboola's native advertising content will be installed in Yahoo's digital assets. The deal, reported in November, was recently approved by 96.8% of Taboola's shareholders.

Yahoo CFO Monic Mijaleski has joined Taboola's board while the Israeli company is distributing bonuses to eight senior executives that could reach $8 million.

Taboola founder and CEO Adam Singolda, president Eldad Maniv and CFO Stephen Walker will each receive $400,000 cash and $2.8 million, $2.05 million and $1.9 million respectively subject to shareholder approval and meeting certain milestones. Taboola CTO Lior Golan will receive up to $800,000.

