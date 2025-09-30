Teddy Sagi to launch London IPO for Winvia

After a 30-month hiatus in which none of Teddy Sagi's companies were listed in London, Israeli businessman Teddy Sagi is making a comeback with a new IPO on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

Winvia Entertainment, whose core business is operating the UK's second largest online platform for skill-based prize competitions, aims to raise £40-50 million in new capital at a £200 million pre-money valuation. Sagi currently holds an 83% stake in the company, with the management holding the remaining 17%. The IPO will not include a secondary offering. In the first half of 2025, Winivia reported £92.9 million revenue and £16 million EBITDA.

Winvia’s main activity is operating prize draws. The company's Best of the Best (BOTB) website is not defined as gambling because the weekly prize draws are regulated as a game of skill rather than luck.

According to a UK government study conducted last June (Online prize draws and competitors market study), Winvia has become the second largest prize draw platform operator in the UK after its acquisition by the Sagi Group. The market in which the company operates, and in which it is working to increase its share, is not concentrated and is very fragmented between small companies, mainly family-owned, and therefore Winvia has the opportunity to find companies to acquire with which it will have high synergy. According to the British regulator's estimates, there are over 400 companies in this market, and Sagi plans to take advantage of the extensive experience and reputation he has accumulated in acquiring companies and leverage the companies he acquires.

The technology on which Winvia is based is perceived in its market as its key competitive advantage, and this is one of the main reasons for the company's accelerated growth in all its areas of activity. The company's technology databank is developed in-house to meet the company's specific needs, focusing on the user acquisition and customer management platform, and it also provides capabilities that other existing off-the-shelf solutions cannot match. The technology, which was used only internally until 2025, will be offered to selected B2B partners starting this year, thus constituting an opportunity for the company's future expansion and a new revenue source.

The auction-based prize draw market (i.e. competition between bidders, Prize Draw Market) is a market with great potential and is therefore defined as a growth market. Currently, only 14% of the UK adult population takes part each year (7.4 million people) and this share of participants buys £1.3 billion worth of lottery tickets each year. Lottery ticket sales are expected to increase by 60% over the next three years, 2026-2028. The total turnover that the UK market will generate this year is expected to be £16.9 billion, an annual increase of 6.9%.

Winvia reported revenue of £153.2 million in 2024, up 57% from 2023 and revenue of £92.9 million in the first half of 2025, up 36% from the first half of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA in 2024 was £15.2 million and £16 million in the first half of 2025 up 539% from the first half of 2024 and more than in all of 2024.

As part of Winvia Entertainment’s growth strategy, the company recently launched a business model based on subscription purchasing and it is already bearing fruit beyond management expectations and will in this way significantly extend the life cycle of every customer, and increase the added value of each customer and ensure consistent long-term growth.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 30, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.