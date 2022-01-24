Tel Aviv evictions pave way for light rail construction

NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd. has announced that with the assistance of Israel Police it completed the evictions of tenants from the final six buildings blocking the route of the Tel Aviv Light Rail Purple line in Kfar Shalem. "Order was maintained throughout the eviction and no exceptional events took place," NTA said.

NTA said that to date 90 buildings had been vacated in line with the compensation plan set by the Israel Land Authority (ILA) and backed up by a court order. NTA said that the evicted tenants had been taken to temporary housing solutions in hotels for the coming days until the compensation could be transferred to the bank accounts of those eligible.

NTA CEO Haim Glick said that, "This has not been a happy task but the evacuation is necessary in order to build the light rail. The evacuation was carried out resolutely but with great sensitivity and with concern for the dignity of those being vacated and their property. Nobody will sleep outside tonight, everybody has received temporary accommodation."

The 27 kilometer Purple Line will extend from Tel Aviv and pass through Kfar Shalem and ten local authorities to Yehud Monoson. The line will have 43 stations and is due for completion in 2026 but this deadline is likely not to be met.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 24, 2022.

