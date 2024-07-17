Tel Aviv fast lanes set to open next year

Construction work on fast lanes to Tel Aviv is currently underway on the Ayalon Highway (Road 20). These lanes, which are scheduled to be gradually opened next year, will stretch from Rishon Lezion in the south to Shefayim in the north with parking lots for thousands of vehicles at each extremity. The parking lot in Shefayim will have room for 7,000 cars, and in Rishon Lezion the lot is planned for 3,500 cars.

In addition in February, the Ministries of Transport and Finance issued another tender for the construction of an additional fast on Road 5, between the Kesem Interchange and Glilot East Interchange. As part of the project, huge parking lots will be built: a parking lot at Kesem for 4,000 cars, at the Tikva Interchange for 4,000 cars and at the Morasha Interchange for 7,000 cars.

The project is promoted in a public private partnership (PPP) format. A franchisee will be selected for the financing, planning, construction and operation of the project for 25 years. The economic model is based on the contractor financing the project benefitting from the revenue charged for driving on the fast lanes. Shuttles buses and vehicles with three or more passengers will also travel on the fast lanes for free.

These ventures on Roads 5 and 20 are based on the model already operating for many years on Road 1 between Ben Gurion Airport and the Kibbutz Galuyot Interchange at the entrance to Tel Aviv with a large parking lot by the Shappirim Interchange. This lot was recently enlarged but the road has been suffering from low demand in recent years.

Eventually all the main roads leading into the Tel Aviv metropolitan area Roads 1, 2, 5 and 20) will be served by large park and ride lots and fast lanes for a fee.

The restrictions: There are no technologies that count passengers

In their announcement the Ministries of Finance and Transport promise, "Significant relief of congestion on roads into the Gush Dan metropolitan area" thanks to the new projects. However this model, which Israel has pushed forward on with great effort, is deeply controversial and there is no evidence that it will ease the traffic jams.

There is still no technology capable of counting the number of passengers in a vehicle, while maintaining the restrictions of the Privacy Protection Law, which prevents the effective operation of an enforcement and control mechanism. However, the main controversy lies in the planning and transport policy of these routes, which are based on a planning policy that produces suburbs.

RELATED ARTICLES Ayalon Tel Aviv bus lane opens Sunday

Government ministries believe that due to construction of suburbs in satellite cities, it is not possible to provide good and efficient public transport services because homes are spread over such a large area, and there is no density in these locations that economically justifies frequent operation of public transport, and so frequency is low. The routes are also unattractive to and from these suburbs with narrow and winding roads that create long and slow "spaghetti lines".

The ministries believe that the prevailing culture in the country requires every family to own at least one car and often more. To prevent these cars from entering Tel Aviv, huge parking lots must be built so drivers can leave their cars and ride free shuttles to the metropolitan business center.

However, these thousands of parking spaces will convince commuters to continue using cars in a vicious circle that cannot be broken. 850,000 vehicles a day drive the length and breadth of the country onto the Ayalon highway, and experts question the state's aim of solving the problem by investing in the construction of parking lots that will quickly fill up with thousands of vehicles. They fear that this solution will not lead to a real benefit on those roads and will not be a solution, even a partial one, to the problem in the next 20 years.

The rate of population growth in Israel is the highest in the West and a space that frees up on the road is immediately filled with additional cars whose drivers previously traveled at other times or by other routes.

The cost NIS 5 billion, the benefits are small

Estimates are that the two fast lane projects on Roads 5 and 20 will cost NIS 5 billion, funded together with the private sector. Dr. Yoav Lerman, an urban planning expert, thinks that the benefits are small for such a big investment. He says, "An over-ground light rail line costs NIS 5 billion and it transports thousands of people a day and changes the land uses around it. The fast lane serves 11,000 vehicles. This is a premium service for private car users who live in the suburbs in areas where public transport cannot be well supported because of the construction plan and it actually strengthens the suburbs. It does not change patterns and does not open land for investment like public transport projects."

If a person lives in a town like Shoham, it is clear that such a route helps. They can take the car, park in Shappirim and take a shuttle bus from there.

"It may help them. But if we have a certain amount of money, how do we spend it? Why don't we fund a taxi for them from home to their destination? Because it's too expensive. Even unlimited shuttle bus services and such a massive investment in parking lots and roads is too expensive when the effectiveness is negligible and the costs are very high per passenger and the impact on land use is negative. At the same time, while they are trying to provide a solution, they are building more and more places like Shoham and increasing this form of construction which is futile."

Dr. Lerman adds, "It is not certain that there is a solution for such areas because people in a middle class suburbs will not be able to use public transport. A congestion charge will help these people much more because they will be able to travel quickly to the metropolis, and it may be rational for them to pay a little and travel during peak hours to Tel Aviv. Shoham should be a lesson to other places, and not a model". "Another push for the poor people in cars"

"It is about Israel's overall policy concept known as the 'both this and both that,'" adds Tamar Keinan from Transport Today and Tomorrow. "Seemingly everyone is in favor of public transport, but let's also give more of a push to the car for the poor people who have to travel on regular and congested lanes. This situation is actually getting us nowhere because without real prioritization of public transport, people will not switch to it. Those who travel in it are captives who have no other option and in order to convince the entire public or the majority of the public to sometimes use public transport, you have to create a real priority.

"This is a project that was born in sin from the concept of another project from which you can make money, when if you want efficient public transport you have to make exclusive routes for it, enough with this bluff."

On the planners' claims that this is a service designed to help the residents of the suburbs who have no choice but to travel by car, Keinan says, "This is exactly the point. The state continues to strengthen the suburbs, continues to strengthen the wealthy and affluent towns, and provides a transport solution and increases demand for it. It's fine if people want to live at home with large gardens, but there is a limit to what the state can do to support and subsidize it. Building these roads is for the benefit of the suburbs, encourages the move to suburbs and strengthens them."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 17, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.