Ayalon Tel Aviv bus lane opens Sunday

A bus lane was marked out last night on the extra lane that has been built on the Ayalon Highway (Road 20) in Tel Aviv and in the future it will become part of the Fast Lane project.

From Sunday, the first section of the project will be opened between the Hashalom Interchange southbound to the Wolfson Interchange in Holon including the connection between Roads 20 and 1.

Next month the northbound section between Wolfson Interchange and Hashalom Interchange will open with access to cars with three people or more.

Netivei Ayalon Co. said that the project is opening ahead of schedule allowing it to already operate as a bus lane. More than 1 million vehicles travel on the Ayalon Highway each day with the congestion and jams getting worse and worse during the rush hours.

The Fast Lanes project will be completed in 2025 with free park and ride car parks at Shefayim north of Tel Aviv and Rishon Lezion and free shuttle buses along the fast lanes into Tel Aviv. Cars will be able to drive along the fast lanes at 80 kilometers per hour for a toll, as has been available for some years on the fast lane from Shappirim Interchange east of Tel Aviv. In the future the project will reach as far as Rosh Ha'ayin along Road 5 from Glilot interchange to Kesem Interchange. The operators promise state of the art car parks with space for 12,000 cars. Taking into account the number of cars already using the Ayalon, it is unclear whether this will solve the problem of heavy congestion.

