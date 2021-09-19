Tel Aviv metropolitan area mayors propose metro tax

24 mayors in the Tel Aviv Metropolitan area (Gush Dan) have proposed a "special tax to be paid by all residents in the region to be served by the Metro subway system and who will ultimately benefit from the transportation project."

The tax is a counter proposal to the current government plans to finance aspects of the Metro project. The local municipalities affected claim that the amount of compensation they would be required to pay to property owners for the implementation of the project would bring some of them to financial collapse. They outlined their concerns several weeks ago in a letter to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the ministers of finance, transport, and the interior.

Meanwhile legislation about the Metro is moving ahead without the clause specifying how it will be financed.

In their letter the 24 mayors estimate that the 150 kilometers of underground railway lines along the Metro will result in huge compensation claims under clause 197 of the Planning and Building Law, which deals in compensation for reduced value of property.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 19, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021