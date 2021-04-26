First Tel Aviv Metro line sent for cabinet approval

Israel's National Infrastructures Committee has decided today to send the plans for the M3 line on the Tel Aviv Metropolitan Metro System, drawn up by NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit System for approval by the cabinet. The committee decided that there would be further deliberations on the M1 South line.

The 40 kilometer M3 line will have 25 stations beginning in the north in Herzliya and pasing through Ramat Hasharon, Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, Givat Shmuel, Kiryat Ono, Ramat Gan, Or Yehuda, Azor, Holon and Bat Yam.

The line will serve important locations like the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer and Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva as well as the Herzliya Pituah, Tel Aviv Ramat Hahayal and Petah Tikva Kiryat Arye business centers, Holon East and Bat Yam Nissenbaum and there will be a branch line from Or Yehuda to Ben Gurion airport.

After considering hundreds of objections small changes were made to the plans in order to reduce damage to landowners.

Minister of Interior director general and National Infrastructures Committee chairman Mordechai Cohen said, "Moving forward with the Metro project towards the start of implementation is huge news for the economy and our quality of life. Today the discussions and objections stage that we have heard has ended…This is another stage in building the best public transport in Israel."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 26, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021