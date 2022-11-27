Tel Aviv's Sarona - Israel's top socioeconomic neighborhood

Tel Aviv's Sarona is the best neighborhood in Israel, in terms of socioeconomic parameters, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. Sarona is followed by Tel Aviv's Tzahala neighborhood and Haifa's Denya. According to the report, the worst neighborhoods in Israel in socioeconomic terms are the ultra-Orthodox areas of Bnei Brak, Beit Shemesh and Jerusalem. Tel Aviv has significantly increased its representation in the top ten since the last report (six of the top ten), while Jerusalem has continued to increase its representation in the lowest socioeconomic neighborhoods.

RELATED ARTICLES Jerusalem slips to second-lowest socioeconomic tier

The Central Bureau of Statistics examines the socioeconomic level of the population through a combination of the characteristics of the population in the areas of demographics, education and training, standard of living, employment and pensions. For example, the final weighting includes factors such as the median age of the residents, the percentage of families with a large number of children, years of schooling, academic degrees, employment, average income, average number of vehicles per family, and also average time spent abroad. From all these a final mark is calculated for each neighborhood.

In total there are 78 neighborhoods in Israel with a mark of ten, of which 39 are in Tel Aviv, nine are in Haifa, six in Ramat Hasharon, four are in Ramat Gan and three are in Modi'in. Since the last report in 2017, 17 more neighborhoods have received a mark of 10.

After Sarona, Tzahala and Denya, the neighborhoods with the highest marks in the 10 category are Bitzaron West (Tel Aviv), Park Tzameret (Tel Aviv), Afeka (Tel Aviv), Neve Gan (Ramat Hasharon), Reut North (Modi'in-Reut-Maccabim), Reut South (Modi'in-Reut-Maccabim), and Hamishtala (Tel Aviv).

Also in the highest 10 category are the Reichman University neighborhood in Herzliya and Neve Afek in Rosh Ha'ayin. But Herzliya Pituah has been relegated from the 10 category to nine in this latest reports as has the southern part of Haifa's Vardiya neighborhood.

115 Israeli neighborhood were ranked in the lowest category of which 54 are in Jerusalem, 16 in Bnei Brak, nine in Modi'in Illit and nine in Rahat. Tel Aviv has one neighborhood in the lowest category - a small neighborhood with 269 residents between Derekh Moshe Dayan and Derekh Hahagana.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 27, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.