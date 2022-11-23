Jerusalem slips to second-lowest socio-economic tier

Jerusalem has slipped from the third lowest tier to the second lowest tier in the socio-economic rating published by the Central Bureau of Statistics. In the survey, which relates to 2019 and is published every two years, the tenth tier is the country's wealthiest and the first tier is the poorest.

In the previous survey relating to 2017, Jerusalem had improved from the second tier to the third tier, which was welcomed by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon as, "huge news for the city of Jerusalem, which will climb further up the rankings."

In the rankings relating to 2015, Jerusalem had slipped from the third tier to the second tier, as in the latest survey. At the time the then Mayor Nir Barkat welcomed the news because the lower ranking attracts 'equalization grants' as well as other benefits such as subsidies for pre-school infants, and free transport for schoolchildren.

Most of Israel's other major cities saw their ranking unchanged in today's report. Savion, Kfar Shmaryahu and Lehavim remain in the tenth and top tier. Modi'in is in the ninth tier but Ness Ziona fell from the ninth tier to the eighth tier.

Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan and Herzliya remain in the eighth tier and Haifa, Rishon Lezion and Petah Tikva are in the seventh tier. Beersheva is in the fifth tier and in the latest survey Ashdod, Ramla and Dimona have risen from the fourth to the fifth tier.

In the first and lowest tier are the Bedouin towns of Neve Midbar, Arara and Tel Sheva as well as the ultra-Orthodox Jewish towns of Modi'in Illit and Beitar Illit. Bnei Brak, like Jerusalem is in the second lowest tier.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 23, 2022.

