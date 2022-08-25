Tesla bringing biggest consignment to Israel, hikes prices

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla is planning to import to Israel a massive consignment of 4,000 cars before the end of the year, mainly of Tesla 3s made in China. This will be the biggest consignment to arrive in the country so far, and among other things is meant to reach Israel ahead of the planned purchase tax hike for electric vehicles in January and meet the high demand for fleets from the institutional and leasing markets. The consignment will arrive on at least two ships.

Meanwhile after several months without any price hikes, Tesla is raising the price of its new Y model, which until now has remained at its original price of NIS 331,000. The price is now rising by NIS 9,000 to NIS 340,000. The Tesla Y Performance model is rising in price by NIS 10,000 to NIS 372,000. Both these models are manufactured for Tesla at its new factory in Berlin.

