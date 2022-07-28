EV sales in Israel up 70% in 2022

10,460 new electric vehicles had been delivered to customers in Israel as of earlier this week, 70% higher than the corresponding period of 2021. This month alone almost 1,100 electric vehicles have been sold, taking sales ove3r an annual threshold of 10,000 for the first time ever, despite the lack of new cars and waiting lists because of supply chain problems.

The best-selling brand of electric vehicles is Chinese company Geely with 2,624 deliveries, followed by Tesla with 1,949 vehicles, Hyundai's Ioniq with 1,433 deliveries, and the Hyundai Kona with 644 deliveries.

And this is only just the start with August expected to be a peak month for imported Chinese electric vehicles. Over the past two weeks, three ships left port in China en route to Israel with thousands of electric vehicles on board, which should dock in Israel towards the end of August.

These consignments include over 2,000 Tesla electric vehicles, over 1,200 Geely electric vehicles, 522 Aiways electric vehicles and several hundred Skywell electric vehicles. A large consignment of MG plug-ins is also expected as well as the first WM Motors electric vehicles - all from China.

Thousands more electric vehicles are expected from China in September, October and November.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 28 2022.

