Tesla rival Geely lands in Israel for Mobileye trials

Exclusive: It was only last week that Chinese automaker Geely officially unveiled its new premium brand Zeekr electric vehicle, which is designed to compete with Tesla. The cars can already be seen on Israel's roads with local number plates undergoing trials as part of Geely's strategic cooperation with Israeli advanced driver-assistance systems developer Mobileye.

These trials are another example of the close cooperation between Israeli auto-tech and the Chinese car industry.

As part of the collaboration between Mobileye and Geely, the Israeli company will develop and provide Geely with an advanced autonomous driving package including sensors, chips and algorithms.

Mobileye's systems will be installed in several of Geely's electric vehicle models including those to be exported to the West, possibly including Israel.

Geely's Zeekr has twin-engines totaling 536 ccs and a 100 kilowatt hour battery, giving it a range of 712 kilometers in its regular model and 606 kilometers for its New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) emissions model. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.8 seconds.

The Geely Zeekr basic model sells in China for $42,000 and up to $53,000 for the high performance model. The Zeekr is similar in size to the Tesla S - five meters long with a three-meter wheelbase.

The Zeekr can be fast charged at 360 kilowatt stations, which can add 120 kilometer range in just five minutes.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 18, 2021

