Tesla opens first Supercharger station in Israel

Tesla today opened its first electric vehicle Supercharger fast charging station in Israel in Tel Aviv. The company plans opening three more Supercharger stations in 2021, which are dedicated to Tesla customers, in Haifa, Beersheva and Eilat.

Tesla has also officially unveiled its prices for charging its cars and like the cars themselves, prices are lower than expected. Supercharger stations will cost only NIS 1 per kilowatt-hour with no connection fees. This means that fully charging a Tesla 3 car will cost about NIS 60-80 - about half the price of charging electric cars in regular car charging stations.

The first Tesla Supercharger station is in the Azrieli Center in Tel Aviv and has six charging points. Tesla claims it takes just a few minutes to charge cars. Charging a Tesla 3 so that it can travel 120 kilometers takes just five minutes.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 30, 2021

