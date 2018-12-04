Test introduced for electric bike riders

From this week, electric bike riders without a driving license can take an especially designed Ministry of Transport theory test. From January 1, electric bike riders who do not have a driving license or have passed the newly introduced test will be prohibited from driving electric bikes.

This is one of new measures that is part of the new plan formed by the Ministry of Transport and approved by the cabinet to enhance safety for electric bike riders and pedestrians. The new theory test will comprise 30 questions related to the correct and safe riding of electric bikes and the laws of the road. Those who pass the test will be given a special permit to ride an electric bike. The test can be taken at 45 centers around the country. The test can be taken by anybody over fifteen and a half.

RELATED ARTICLES Israel's cabinet approves restrictions on electric bikes

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 4, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018