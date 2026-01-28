Teva sees lower revenue and profit in 2026

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) ended 2025 with revenue of $17.3 billion, up 4% from $16.5 billion in 2024. GAAP net earnings per share was $2.93, above the analysts’ expectations of $2.65 per share. The share price was down 3% in pre-market trading.

Teva issued full guidance for 2026 of $16.4-16.8 billion revenue, EBITDA of $5-5.3 billion. And earnings per share of $2.55-2.65. The 2026 revenue forecast is lower than the analyst consensus, with the mid-range of the earnings per share forecast also low.

Teva had already provided an indication of the 2025 results when it reported a few weeks ago that revenue this year would be close to the lower end of its previous forecasts ($16.8-17 billion), while net income per share would be close to the upper end ($2.55-2.65) and free cash flow ($1.6-1.9 billion). At the same time, Teva also released preliminary forecasts for the coming years.

In the fourth quarter, Teva reported revenue of $4.7 billion with non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.96, above analysts' expectations. GAAP net profit was $480 million and non-GAAP net profit was $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter.

Teva, managed by CEO Richard Francis, has a market cap of $37.3 billion, after a 4.2% increase in the share price since the beginning of the year.

