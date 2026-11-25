Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) is scaling back operations at its Kfar Saba plant and will lay off 150 employees in generic drug development in 2027. The company told employees at the site today.

Teva said the decision followed a comprehensive review of its global R&D operations aimed at aligning company resources with the needs of its future drug pipeline, which focuses on innovative drugs and biopharmaceuticals, and thereby supporting its strategy. At the same time, as part of what Teva describes as its commitment to Israel, the company is moving ahead with an investment of tens of millions of dollars to strengthen the technology infrastructure and introduce innovations at its Kfar Saba manufacturing plant.

Generic drug R&D at the Kfar Saba site focuses on oral medications and liquid formulations. Teva said the scope of development projects in these areas has narrowed amid limited future demand and that it no longer sees them as drivers of growth.

Teva said it is committed to handling the process respectfully, responsibly and fairly, and to providing employees with support, career guidance, training and help finding new jobs. Some may stay at Teva in other roles. In addition to generic drug R&D, Teva operates a sterile manufacturing plant and a tablet manufacturing plant in Kfar Saba.

Teva said, "Teva’s Kfar Saba manufacturing plant is outside the scope of this move and continues to operate. Teva has begun moving ahead with a significant investment there, amounting to tens of millions of dollars, to strengthen its technology infrastructure and introduce innovations, and is also exploring various options for increasing the investment."

The company added that it employs thousands of people in Israel and conducts management, R&D and other activities at its global headquarters in Tel Aviv, its Abic innovative R&D sites in Netanya, its Kfar Saba plant and its logistics center in Shoham.

The Kfar Saba plant has seen job cuts over the past decade. In 2017, when the company ran into difficulties, more than 100 employees were laid off there, even before the major streamlining program implemented later that year. In 2021, reports said a further 200 or so employees at the site would be laid off or take early retirement. Earlier this year, layoffs were also reported to be expected at TAPI, the raw ingredients division that Teva planned to sell but has so far failed to find a buyer. The cuts there mainly affect the Teva Tech site in the Negev.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 25, 2026.

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