Teva to lay off 250 in API division in Israel

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) unit TAPI (Teva Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) has announced, "Adjustments in its operations to support a long-term growth strategy." The process will also include a reduction in manpower. Teva had been in talks to sell its API activity but a deal never materialized.

According to the company's announcement, over the next two years, about 250 jobs will be gradually eliminated in the entire TAPI division in Israel. TAPI says, "The move is being carried out in full coordination and cooperation with employee representatives and the Histadrut, with a long-term view of strengthening the operational stability of the division in Israel."

TAPI has 4,100 employees worldwide including 650 in Israel. The layoffs will mainly affect the Teva Tech plant in Neot Hovav near Beersheva.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 10, 2026.

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