Thoma Bravo in talks to buy Verint - report

The share price of Verint Systems (Nasdaq: VRNT) has been drifting for a long time, and since its 2022 peak it has fallen 67%. Now, with a modest market cap of $1.1 billion, the veteran technology company is apparently looking for a buyer.

Yesterday, news website Semafor reported that the company had hired the services of an investment bank to find a buyer. The item was published during the trading session in New York, but Verint stock still lost ground. After Bloomberg reported that US private equity firm Thoma Bravo was in talks to buy Verint, however, the share price jumped by about 15% in late trading. Verint declined to comment on the report.

Verint, which has been headed by Dan Bodner for three decades, provides software solutions for call centers combining analytics and AI, and designed to improve the customer experience. The company is US-based, but has a development center in Herzliya. Four years ago, Cognyte, which provides intelligence and cyber solutions, was spun off from Verint. Before the spin-off, the company’s market cap was $3.7 billion. Verint itself was spun off from Comverse Technology in 2013.

In the first quarter of this year, Verint’s revenue declined by 9.6% to $208 million, and its net profit attributable to shareholders shrank by 89.4% to $1.6 million. On a non-GAAP basis, first quarter net profit was $18.4 million, which compares with $42.6 million in the first quarter of 2024.

When the results were released, Bodner said that he pleased with the growth in the company’s pipeline and the positive momentum in its AI products. In its report, Semafor stated that a possible sale of Verint would give an indication of how far AI is disrupting established industries. In this instance, the reference is to AI agents replacing human service representatives.

According to Yahoo! Finance, seven investment houses cover Verint. Four of them have positive recommendations and three are neutral. The average price target for the stock is $28, 50.6% above yesterday’s closing price and 30.7% above the price in late trading.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 2, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.