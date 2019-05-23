ThyssenKrupp completes first Israeli Saar 6

In the German Naval Yards in Kiel where the four Saar 6 missile boats are being built for the Israel Navy, an official visit is expected this week of an Israeli delegation. Local newspaper "Kieler Nachrichten" has published in the past few days pictures of the tightened security and other preparations around the almost finished hull of the new vessel - the first of the four. These include patrols by the German Navy.

Sources inform "Globes" that the Israeli visitors will include top IDF brass and senior Ministry of Defense officials, arriving for the ceremony to mark the completion of the corvette the INS Magen.

The large 90 meter in length Saar 6 vessels are part of the police investigation in the submarines affair (Case 3000). They are being built in the German Naval Yards for Thyssenkrupp, which has been supplying Israel with submarines and missile boats since the 1990s. They are based on advanced German battleships at an estimated cost of about €420 million. One third of the sum is being funded directly by the German government.

Despite media reports about the alleged corruption in the submarines affair, in postponements by the Germans in signing the deal, construction of the missile ships was not delayed or halted because of the police investigation. Building of the first vessel began in December 2017 at German Naval Yards in Kiel.

Israel's sixth submarine, which is being built nearby and which will be called the INS Dragon, will not be delivered until the end of this year or early 2020.

Meanwhile "Kieler Nachrichten" reports that the INS Magen will reach Haifa Port towards the end of the year where it will be fitted out with weapons and defense systems.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 23, 2019

