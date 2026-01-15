Tipalti laying off dozens of employees

Israeli fintech company Tipalti yesterday began another round of layoffs as employees in both Israel and abroad were summoned to hearings. At this stage, the company is not publishing the number of employees included in the layoff process, but according to industry estimates, it is more than 100 employees.

These latest layoffs come just two months after a streamlining process in which the company laid off dozens of employees, about 40 of whom were in Israel, due to a strategic change in the structure of the sales network. As part of the previous process, Tipalti cut activities with small customers that are not considered profitable, as part of adapting to market conditions and its growth goals, and focused on the medium-sized company market, where enterprises generate more significant annual recurring revenue,

Last September, Tipalti announced a $200 million debt raise from Hercules Capital. The new funds provide the company with financial flexibility for continued development and investment in the financial automation platform and AI capabilities. Tipalti also reported that it had crossed the $200 million mark in annual recurring revenue (ARR), and that the volume of payments it processes had grown by more than 30% over the past year, reaching about $75 billion.

Tipalti was founded in 2010 by CEO Chen Amit, and chairman Oren Zeev, who was one of its first investors. Headquartered in California, the company has a development center in Israel. At its peak, in 2021, the company raised $270 million at a valuation of $8.3 billion.

Tipalti declined to comment on this report.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 15, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.