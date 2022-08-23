Tnuva CEO apologizes as Sunfrost expands recall

As Tnuva frozen vegetables unit Sunfrost has expanded its recall of string beans, after the discovery of a piece of snake in a packet of frozen cut string beans over last weekend, Tnuva CEO Eyal Malis has apologized.

He said, "We apologize to customers and consumers and accept full responsibility. We are thoroughly examining the quality control of sorting in the factory, with the assistance of experts from abroad. Based on a professional opinion, we believe there is no danger to the health of the public. We accepted the instruction from the Ministry of Health to implement the recall last Friday, which we announced on Saturday, and we began the recall on Sunday morning."

"We invite consumers with Sunfrost bean products to contact us and to receive a double credit for purchasing Sunfrost products. Customers are requested to contact the call service center at 1-800-282-844 to receive their rights vouchers."

After the discovery of the piece of snake, which followed the discovery of a mouse's head in another packet of Sunfost frozen string beans several weeks ago, the company has halted all marketing of its products to stores. Furthermore, the recall has been expanded from the batch containing the foreign items, to encompass all Sunfrost's green and yellow beans.

Sunfrost has also said that it is doubling the workforce on its bean sorting production line and will manually re-sort all the beans already packaged in the factory.

