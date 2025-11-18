Tel Aviv seafront apartment sold for NIS 58m

A 275 square meter apartment on the tenth floor of the SIX 8 tower, to be built near the Dolphinarium on Tel Aviv, has been sold for NIS 58 million, in one of the most expensive real estate deals in Israel this year, "Globes" has learned. The price reflects NIS 210,000 per square meter, although the calculation does not take into account the area of balconies and service areas, which may change the average price.

18 floors, 50 apartments

The SIX 8 tower is being developed and built by the Aviv Group and Leny Group on Tel Aviv seafront between Hayarkon, Daniel and Herbert Samuel Streets. Construction recently began on the 18-floor high-rise, which is near Dolphinarium beach. In July, the Aviv Group, controlled by Doron Aviv and Dafna Harlev, reported that it had received a permit to build the project, and that the tower will have 50 apartments. Expected revenue is estimated at NIS 800 million and predicted expenditure is NIS 680 million.

In addition to the housing units, the SIX 8 project will also include 6,000 square meters of hotel space and 500 square meters of commercial space. The project was designed by the Moshe Tzur architects office, and interior design of public spaces was by Patricia Urquiola.

One of Israel’s most prestigious streets

Marketing of the apartments in the project has long begun, and "Globes" has found that several buyers have bought a "stockpile" of apartments. In May, five apartments on the 13th floor of the tower, with 2-5 rooms, were purchased for aboutNIS 42 million. A calculation based on Tax Authority reports shows that the price averaged NIS 126,000 per square meter.

In July 2024, three apartments with 2 rooms each were purchased on the ninth floor of the tower, for NIS 15 million. In April 2025, a seven-room apartment on the 11th floor of the tower was sold for NIS 43.3 million, a price that translates into an average of NIS 188,000 per square meter.

This area of Tel Aviv, along the southern stretch of Yarkon Street, is considered particularly expensive - perhaps the most expensive in the city and in Israel. As "Globes" previously reported, in the Mandarin Oriental project opposite the Dolphinarium, and near the SIX 8 tower, apartments were recently sold for prices of more than NIS 120,000 per square meter, and other deals have exceeded the NIS 150,000 per square meter mark.

