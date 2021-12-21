Trial finds Tadiran air purifier eliminates 99.99% of Covid

A trial conducted at the Innovative Bioanalysis laboratory in California has found that Tadiran Group's (TASE: TDRN) Air Care O2 air purifier eliminates up to 99.99% of Covid virus concentrates in a closed space of one cubic meter.

Tadiran set up its Air Treatment Division three years ago in order to develop innovative technological solutions for treating air in closed spaces. After a trial was conducted in the Aerosol laboratory in the US, which is registered with the FDA, and which proved that the technology developed by the company is effective in purifying air contaminated by molds, bacteria and viruses, Tadiran has now proven the effectiveness of the technology against the Covid virus.

In the latest trial Innovative Bioanalysis found that in just 30 minutes of operating the device, there was an 87.94% reduction in the level of concentration of the virus in the air. After 60 minutes, a 99.86% reduction in the level of concentration of the virus in the air was reported, and after 90 minutes 99.9998%.

Tadiran says the trial demonstrates the ability of the Air Care O2 technology to act as an effective means of protecting the quality of air and reducing the level of bacteria and viruses, including Covid, in closed spaces, and in this way can help cut Covid infections in closed spaces.

The Air Care O2 standard can be easily installed in central air conditioning systems and mini central systems with the aim of purifying biological pollutants including viruses, bacteria and mold that cannot be seen and that can penetrate the body through the respiratory system. In this way Air Care O2 protects the health of those in a house and those who spend most hours of the day in an office or enclosed space.

Tadiran’s technology converts the humidity in a closed space to Hydrogen Peroxide (H2O2), which kills the mold, bacteria and viruses such as Covid, when it comes into contact with the air in the closed space. The technology is Ozone Free according to international standards and is registered as a patent in Israel and in other countries including the US, Japan, China and Europe.

In addition to these advantages, the Air Care O2 technology does not require maintenance throughout the entire life cycle of the product and this significantly cuts the cost of use over the years compared with the existing solutions for air purification in closed spaces that are on the market.

Tadiran's Air Treatment Division is developing other solutions for air conditioning systems such as quality air conditioners and air conditioning systems on public transport in order to expand its raft of air purification solutions, and the company is currently completely the branding process for the international market.

RELATED ARTICLES Tadiran launches air conditioner that kills household germs

Tadiran CEO and controlling shareholder Moshe Mamrud said, "Today we are transforming the company’s vision into reality and implementing the next stage in Tadiran’s vision to beneficially influence health and quality of life by treating air and enhancing living space. We are talking about a new standard that we must demand for our health and the health of our children. Air Care O2 technology has proven to be an effective and important instrument in neutralizing Covid in the air through its easy and simple installation in the air conditioning system."

Prof. Ariel Kushmaro, head of the Environmental Biotechnology Laboratory at Ben Gurion University said, "I have been dealing with environmental microbiology for more than 20 years and I was delighted to advise on the trials for examining the effectiveness of this new Israeli development to purify air of microorganisms and which improves the quality of air in closed spaces. Air purification is carried out by oxygenation of the microbiological molecules and neutralizes them, while using negligible amounts of Hydrogen Peroxide produced by the installation."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 21, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.