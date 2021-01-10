Tadiran launches air conditioner that kills household germs

Israeli air conditioning company Tadiran Holdings (TASE: TDRN) has registered an international patent that purifies 99.999% of viruses, germs and bacteria, which exist in just about every home in the world. Tadiran's innovative technology is based on hydrogen peroxide, developed over the past three years by the company's development and engineering department, with an investment of tens of millions of shekels, and which exterminatesall housold pollutants, according to tests in an FDA approved laboratory in the US.

The technology called Air Care 02 has been installed for the first time in Tadiran's Sense Inverter series mini central air conditioners. The company said, "The technological need for purifying and disinfecting air has increased significantly in these current times, due to the changes that have taken place over the past year, with the need to stay in enclosed spaces and the increased use of air conditioners as a result.

As part of the five year plan presented by Tadiran last May, the company took upon itself to take a lead on the issue of air treatment, to create awareness about the problem of the air pollution that exists in the home and offer appropriate solutions for producing healthy air. As part of this, during 2021, Tadiran plans introducing a range of solutions for treating air within the home and other enclosed spaces, in which people spend many hours of the day.

A year ago, Tadiran presented its vision for air treatment by launching the first fruits of its AIR CARE technology in its premium air conditioner series SUPREME as well as its UV technology in premium mini-central air conditioners.

Now Tadiran is introducing innovative technology for disinfecting the air, based on two patents. The first is approved as an international patent and the second is undergoing the final procedures for registration. The technology has been developed by generating hydrogen peroxide through using the moisture in the air and converting it to hydrogen peroxide H2O2. This agent purifies the air and kills off 99.999% of viruses and bacteria. The effectiveness was recently examined in the AEROSOL laboratory installation in the United States, which is a laboratory recognized by the FDA for testing for viruses, bacteria and mold. The laboratory tests found very high efficacy with 99.9% of viruses, bacteria and molds treated.

Tadiran CEO and controlling shareholder Moshe Mamrud said, "Research by the World Health Organization has found that our home living environment is five times more polluted than the outdoor environment - something that causes infections among millions around the world. Several years ago, we already decided to lead in the field of treating the air and producing a healthy home. After a big investment and three years of development, we have achieved a technological breakthrough in protecting enclosed spaces and providing solutions for a healthy home and for clean air. The new technology has been tested and approved by an FDA registered laboratory as well as by academics. The patents that we have developed are currently being presented to leading air conditioner companies around the world and they are arousing major interest."

