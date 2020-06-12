Turkish Airlines to renew Tel Aviv flights this month

Turkish Airlines will resume flights between Tel Aviv and Istanbul on June 24. In the initial resumption phase, the airline is planning four weekly flights (Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday). During peak season prior to the pandemic, Turkish Airlines would operate 10 daily flights between Tel Aviv and Istanbul.

After grounding its fleet for several months, Turkish Airlines is recommencing operations on June 18 with flights to 40 destinations from Istanbul. So Israelis, most of whom use Turkish Airlines for connection flights, will have a wide range of destinations to choose from.

Turkish Airlines says that all Israeli passengers arriving at Istanbul and wanting to enter Turkey will be given a coronavirus test, with the results given in less than three hours. Any Israelis testing positive will be taken to a private hospital near the airport for treatment paid for by the airline.

Turkish Airlines is resuming flights on June 24, even though the Israeli government has extended the ban on non-Israeli passport holders entering Israel until July 1, while Israelis returning from abroad will still be required to enter 14 days self-isolation until at least that date.

