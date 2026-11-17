The UK government today announced its first raft of sanctions as part of its new policy on Israel. Eight Israeli constructions companies, which the UK alleges are engaged in "expanding settlements in the Occupied West Bank," will be sanctioned including the freezing of assets and director disqualifications.

The Israeli companies named by the UK Foreign Office include Har Hevron Development Company Ltd, Harey Zahav, Ariel Residential Judea and Samaria Ltd., S.A.G. (Velvel) Construction and Development Ltd, Ami Gvirtzman Architects 2021 Ltd., Lev HaHar Yazamut Ltd, and Z.F. Building Company Ltd. The UK is also sanctioning "Tzav 9", an Israeli activist movement whose stated mission has been to stop humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip."

In September, the UK announced a historic shift in its approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband declared sweeping sanctions targeting the settlements, including a ban on the import of goods produced there, as well as financial sanctions against companies involved in construction or the financing of construction within the settlements. At the time, Miliband also characterized acts of terror committed by settlers beyond the Green Line as a form of "ethnic cleansing." He stated that the sanctions would be formulated within six to nine months of the announcement.

The UK Foreign Office has now unveiled the first step, which includes sanctions against the eight named companies and the organization in question. The statement noted that "the sanctions announced today target construction and real estate development companies involved in the expansion of settlements, as well as the activist organization blocking humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip. The UK is stepping up its efforts to address threats to the two-state solution, and is making it clear that it will not stand idly by while the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip continues to worsen." Miliband strongly condemned the lack of aid reaching the residents of the Gaza Strip, who suffered cold and flooding earlier this month..

According to the statement, the announced sanctions "will disrupt the companies' financing options and their ability to support further construction in the West Bank." The UK takes pains to clarify that "the United Kingdom welcomes and encourages trade with Israel within the Green Line, while clearly distinguishing this from activity within the settlements." Nevertheless, according to expert assessments, the repercussions of these sanctions on the mentioned companies could be far-reaching, potentially affecting any Israeli financial institution linked to them. In British legal terms, the sanctions imposed on these companies and organizations fall under the category of "asset freeze and director disqualification."

In a press release-also issued in Hebrew-Miliband stated, "Protecting the two-state solution is the North Star of this Government’s approach.

"That is why my message on E1 is clear: do not bid, do not build, and do not profit from the destruction of the two-state solution. And we will not stand by while those blocking desperately needed aid deepen the intolerable suffering of civilians in Gaza.

"The status quo in the West Bank and Gaza is unacceptable. We are committed to working productively with a new Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority to advance lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike."

Miliband added, "the UK Foreign Office is separately developing sanctions legislation that would prohibit the import of goods from settlements and restrict the provision of advertising services for settlement-based properties within the UK."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 17, 2026.

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