Sir Ronald Cohen, co-founder of Apax Partners and a pioneer of the venture capital industry in Europe, is concerned about Israel's economic future. A partner in the establishment of one of the world's largest private investment funds, he has become a leader in impact investment, that is, investment with a positive social or environmental impact in addition to a financial return. He believes that political extremism in Israel is already exacting an economic price, and says that international investment institutions are now wary of investment in Israel. The cultural and consumer boycotts, he warns, are liable to spread to the financial system.

"The political dimension has become a problem," Cohen states in an exclusive "Globes" interview. "Extremism is making investment institutions leery of investing in Israel. They are subject to anti-Israel pressure. An economic boycott is now beginning. It is starting with the settlements, but it is very difficult to distinguish between Israeli products from the settlements and products from Israel. If this boycott reaches the banks, it will be very dangerous for us." He expresses his hope for change and adds that he "hopes to see a moderate government."

"I hope we're getting back on a stable track"

Cohen, 81, was born in Cairo and moved to the UK as a child. Over more than five decades, he has built an extraordinary career in finance. He studied at Oxford and Harvard and cofounded Apax Partners, one of the world's leading private equity funds. Apax has made many large deals in Israel, among them acquiring control of Tnuva Food Industries and Bezeq (both subsequently sold). He later shifted the bulk of his activity to impact investment.

He is currently president of Global Steering Group for Impact Investment (GSG Impact) and chairman of the Portland Trust, which promotes economic development in the Middle East. He also still invests in Israeli technology companies. "I tend to invest more in Israel and Israelis and I want this to continue," he declares. "So I hope that we're getting back to a path of stability and moderation. I don't want startup entrepreneurs to leave Israel and found their companies in New York, San Francisco, or London. We are already seeing examples of this.

Is Israel still attractive for investment?

"The economy has demonstrated resilience despite the situation, but the economic situation is not encouraging. The shekel is strong, among other things because of the high interest rate, but unemployment in high tech is starting to grow. There is also unemployment that the figures do not necessarily reflect because people doing IDF reserve duty receive money from the state during their service."

Cohen cites the budgetary cost of the war: "The total cost is $150-200 billion and Israel's public debt has risen from 60% of GDP to almost 70%. The economic situation has become worse," he explains. "It began in 2022 before the elections. We were at an economic peak and a peak in our global image as the startup nation."

"We need a strategy and money to combat anti-Semitism"

As someone who divides his time between Israel, the UK, and the US, Cohen is also very familiar with the changing attitude towards Israel and the world's Jewish communities. He was once one of the most prominent contributors to the British Labour Party, especially during the "New Labour" era of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, two prime ministers with whom he enjoyed close relations. According to British press reports, Cohen donated £2.55 million to the Labour Party over the years. He was also appointed to head the UK Social Investment Task Force in 2000. He later abandoned party political activity and now emphasizes that he wishes to further social and economic policy regardless of which party is in power. "I worked with both the Conservative and Labour Parties. I'm interested in policy, not politics," he says. "I'm willing to advise anyone who can improve the lives of people in the UK, Israel, and anywhere else in the world."

As someone identified with Israel and the Jewish community, do you encounter hostile responses or criticism?

"Of course. I'm very proud of being a Jew and I'm also practically an Israeli. I'm very open about it."

In his view, one of the main problems is the gap between the way that the world perceives Israel and the political and social situation there. "People outside Israel lack sufficient understanding of what is happening here, as we can see in the US, Germany, France, and many countries. It’s a struggle between moderates and extremists. It's not just a matter of ideology. There can be many different ideologies, and there are much more moderate ways of applying them. When you combine an extremist concept with extreme tools, however, it's very dangerous."

Cohen tries to explain this complexity to audiences outside Israel. "Israel is not a country of extremists. It is a country in which half a million people went into the streets in the name of democracy. There are many people who oppose extreme policy and what is happening in the West Bank."

How do you explain the rise in anti-Semitism?

"The growth of anti-Semitism is real. The government in Israel has abandoned the battle for world public opinion in favor of the military conflict. We have done nothing to oppose the very sophisticated efforts against us, but there is a way of dealing with them." In Cohen's opinion, Israel should formulate an orderly strategy and allocate substantial resources to the global struggle over its image: "On the social media and through our embassies all over the world. What’s needed is a strategy and money."

Cohen believes that Israel also has a responsibility to Jewish communities in the diaspora, which bear the consequences of its deteriorating image. "Anti-Semitism has always existed and always will, but it used to be less vocal," he says.

"I have no doubt that there’s a bubble in AI"

Cohen also detects dangerous weak points in the venture capital world that he inhabits. He says that pricing in the global AI industry is excessively high and that a sharp correction is in store for the market. "I have no doubt that there is a bubble," he says. "What usually happens in this kind of race is that every company thinks it will be the winner. Sometimes, however, there are a hundred competing companies, only one or two of which can win."

He detects a gap between companies raising huge sums at very high valuations and established companies that are already reporting profits and 20-30% annual growth rates, but which are having trouble raising capital: "There’s overpricing, and that’s a problem. As we did in 2000, we'll once again see companies holding IPOs and their shares falling afterwards, and then investors flee and sell at any price, and the share price collapses."

The high valuations are changing the nature of activity in the sector. "Venture capital has changed substantially," he says. "Today there are funds willing to write a $25 million check in the seed round. That never happened before, but it won't go on indefinitely." According to Cohen, some of the investors expect young companies to be able to replicate the success of OpenAI or Anthropic, but only a special few will actually reach those dimensions.

Cohen believes that the possibilities open to entrepreneurs have not diminished. He points to Israeli entrepreneurs who continue to found companies and raise relatively modest sums. He emphasizes that Israel still has a substantial pool of technological talent.

Where do you see the biggest opportunities in the coming years?

"I think that the biggest successes will be in places where the technology matches the impact: education, health, construction, and investments. Companies that succeed in solving major social or environmental problems will also be able to generate a high economic value."

He cites the example of Tesla, which he says reached a value of $1 trillion among other things thanks to the environmental contribution made by its products."

"There are ways of contributing besides the army"

One of the Israeli companies in which Cohen has invested is HAAT, a delivery platform founded by Dr. Hasan Abasi, an Arab entrepreneur with a PhD in AI from the Technion. HAAT is attempting to compete with Wolt.

Asked what led him to invest in HAAT, Cohen explains that he was impressed by Abasi's capabilities and believes that the company will manage to find its place in the market. He compares HAAT's competition with Wolt to what once prevailed between car rental companies Avis and Hertz. Avis, the smaller player, adopted the slogan "We Try Harder" to differentiate itself from its larger competitor.

The investment in HAAT also reflects Cohen's conception of the importance of integrating Arab society in the Israeli economy. He says that there is a need to expand employment and entrepreneurial opportunities, combined with investment in transport, housing, and combating crime. "I hope that we succeed in getting both Arabs and haredim to work in the company. If they don't want or are unable to serve in the army, there are other paths," he declares. Among the possibilities that he mentions are working in hospital computer systems, energy companies, and impact companies, which make it possible to both contribute to society and acquire professional experience.

After decades in investment, Cohen now puts special emphasis on his activity promoting impact investments that combine an economic return with a social and environmental effect.

How do considerations of social and environmental impact of investments translate into a financial profit?

"I think that the returns will be higher if the impact is taken into account," he says, pointing to companies that emit carbon dioxide and the economic risk to which they are exposed as countries step up their taxation of emissions. "If you compare two companies with the same profit margin, but the financial cost of emissions amounts to 30% of the profit in one of them and only 5% in the other, it is obviously preferable to invest in the company with a lower risk of high taxation in the future."

According to Cohen, measuring environmental impact in money terms could change the way investors assess companies. He notes that Bloomberg already reports data on carbon emissions in monetary terms and hopes that in the future it will be possible to measure water consumption, waste, and land degradation as well. "We're reaching a point at which we'll be able to measure all of a company's significant impacts," he says.

Cohen distinguishes between companies whose primary goal is profit, but which also take steps to reduce their negative impacts, and companies whose entire business model is based on the solution of a social or environmental problem. As an example of the second category, he mentions technology companies striving to reduce emissions from transportation, prevent traffic accidents, and improve utilization of operating rooms in hospitals. He says that he is involved in investments in thirty Israeli companies with an impact dimension.

The responsible investment sector has suffered a crisis of confidence in recent years, among other things because of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) investments. Cohen believes that source of the problem was the gap between companies' statements and their ability to measure their results. "Investors lost confidence when they saw that ESG was based on intentions, not measurement," he says. "Today, there’s an answer to this. You can measure the impact in monetary terms with precise measurement of the social or environmental outcomes."

"I would invest again in impact - it's the future"

Cohen withdrew from Apax's management in 2005, but he still invests in its funds and maintains his relations with its managers. The fund's last transaction under his management was the acquisition that year of a controlling interest in Bezeq as part of a group of investors that also included Haim Saban and Moshe (Mori) Arkin. Apax later made more large deals in Israel, among them in Tnuva, under the leadership of Zehavit Cohen. "Apax has a great understanding of this sector," Ronald Cohen says. "The company understands the risks and the chances of success. It’s willing to write large checks to invest in good companies."

Concerning the lawsuit against Zehavit Cohen and Apax filed by a former senior manager in the fund alleging abuse and humiliation, Ronald Cohen made it clear that he was not in direct touch with Zehavit Cohen and therefore could not comment on the matter.

If you were beginning your career today, would you choose venture capital again?

"I would enter venture capital again, even more than in the past. We are in the midst of a great technology revolution that is capable of significantly improving the lives of people and also the environment. I would found a venture capital fund for impact investment, because that is where the future lies."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 17, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.