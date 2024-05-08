United Airlines again postpones Israel flight resumption

Foreign airlines have been gradually resuming their flights to and from Israel since Iran's attack on the country in April. But some carriers have postponed the resumption of scheduled flights.

US carrier United Airlines initially halted flights after the Iranian attack until the start of May and then extended the suspension until May 9. Now according to United's flight schedule there are no flights to and from Israel until June 1, although the US carrier has made no official announcement on the matter.

United Airlines joins UK low cost carrier EasyJet, Air Canada and Air India, which suspended Israel flights at the start of the war in October but resumed flights earlier this year, only to suspend them again in mid-April after the Iranian attack, and have since postponed their resumption. In March United had recommenced operating a daily flight between New York and Tel Aviv.

Many other airlines are increasing their number of flights to and from Israel including flyDubai, Ethiopian Airlines and Azerbaijan Airlines.

