easyJet temporarily suspends Israel flights

Ben Gurion airport returned to normal operations yesterday after Israel's airspace was closed for seven hours due to the Iranian missile and drone attack. Nevertheless, disruptions continue in the schedule for flights in and out of Israel.

Due to the situation UK low-cost carrier easyJet has announced the temporary suspension of all flights until April 21. In practice, on easyJet's website, no flights to and from Israel can currently be booked before November 2024.

easyJet said, "Customers on affected flights have been contacted directly via SMS and email via the details provided at the time of booking. The safety and security of our passengers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority."

While Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air is resuming flights from tomorrow, it has warned of potential disruptions to schedules. Dutch legacy carrier KLM has canceled this week's flights and US company United Airlines is carefully considering operations to and from Israel.

Despite the situation, there seems to be a strong tendency for airlines to recommence operations as soon as possible. Israeli airlines Arkia and Israir have already resumed domestic flights from Ben Gurion airport to Ramon airport near Eilat.

Abu Dhabi based Etihad Airways is already resuming flights today and is using larger Boeing 787s with space for 289 passengers to help move travelers whose flights were canceled over the past few days.

Azerbaijan Airlines and Lufthansa are renewing flights tomorrow.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 15, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.