United Airlines suspends Israel flights until June

While many foreign airlines are making do with short suspensions of Israel flights, United Airlines, which in recent times has resumed Tel Aviv operations more swiftly than it rivals, has announced that it will not recommence flying to Israel until at least mid-June - a relatively long suspension compared with competitors.

As things currently stand, Delta Airlines is due to resume Israel flights on April 1 and American Airlines even before that on March 23. Although both airlines are very soon likely to announce an extension of cancellations of Israel flights, as many other foreign airlines have already done.

United Airlines is not alone. Over the past week, Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air announced that it was extending its flight cancellations by another week until April 7, skipping the first week of Passover, a period that is very high demand as Israelis fly abroad.

flyDubai also announced the cancellation of flights to and from Israel until April 30, 2026, and Lufthansa Group, which includes Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and EuroWings, announced the cancelation of all Tel Aviv flights until April 2.

UK low-cost carrier easyJet has gone furthest of all, announcing it will not resume flights to Israel for the summer season, and according to current plans, its operations will resume in October.

Currently, foreign airlines anyway cannot land at Ben Gurion Airport due to a Israel Civil Aviation Authority NOTAM that restricts activity in Israel’s airspace. There are also instruction from international regulators, including the EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), against flying in the region. Due to damage to three private aircraft that were on the ground at Ben Gurion Airport in recent days, it can be expected that there will be no easing of these instructions.

And what is happening with Israeli airlines

Israeli airlines are also continuing to cancel scheduled flights and are now operating only rescue flights due to the restrictions imposed on the scope of activity at Ben Gurion Airport during the war. At present, there is also a limit on the number of passengers allowed on outgoing flights and due to damage at Ben Gurion Airport, restrictions could be tightened.

El Al has announced the cancellation of flights scheduled for March 21-27, to Tbilisi, Budapest, Zurich, Barcelona, Belgrade, Berlin, Boston, Batumi, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Heraklion, Krakow, Larnaca, London Luton, Lyon, Marseille, Bucharest, Paphos, Prague, Chisinau, Thessaloniki, Sofia, Salzburg, Podgorica, Tirana, Tivat, Venice, and Vienna.

"Regarding the remaining destinations not specified in this announcement, additional updates will be provided in accordance with developments and instructions from official authorities," the company said.

Israir has canceled all scheduled flights until April 12, Arkia is not selling tickets for flights before April 5 and has canceled scheduled flights until March 28.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 18, 2026.

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