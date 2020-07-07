United Airlines to launch Tel Aviv - Chicago flights

United Airlines has announced that it is launching Tel Aviv - Chicago flights. From September, the US carrier will operate three weekly flights using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

United has also announced that it is increasing the frequency of flights between Newark, New Jersey and Tel Aviv from seven weekly flights to 10. This was one of only two routes that has continued operating to Israel throughout the Covid-19 crisis - the other was Ethiopian Airlines between Tel Aviv and Addis Ababa.

United says it hopes to resume Tel Aviv - Washington D.C. flights in October while Tel Aviv - San Francisco flights will restart later this week.

According to the Israel Airports Authority, United Airlines brought more passengers to and from Israel in June than any other carrier - 9,000, albeit 86% lower than normal. El Al transported 6,600 passengers in June.

As of now, United and Delta are the only carriers flying between Israel and the US.

Although Israelis can enter the US, they must undergo 14 days compulsory self-isolation after returning home. US citizens are currently barred from entering Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 7, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020