Ban on foreigners entering Israel extended to August 1

The Israel Airports Authority has notified all airlines that the tight border controls will remain in force because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The order requiring returning Israelis to self-isolate for 14 days when coming back to the country from abroad and the complete ban on non-Israeli passport holders entering Israel will be extended from July 1 until at least August 1.

However, the skies are far from closed to and from Israel for Israelis. Over the past week Turkish Airlines has restarted Tel Aviv - Istanbul flights and from next week plans two daily flights. Other airlines have increased the frequency of their flights with Wizz Air offering flights to London, Vienna, Budapest, Bucharest and other European cities. Lufthansa, Delta, Air Canada, Aeroflot, Aegean, Air Canada and Ryanair are among other carriers offering regular flights to Tel Aviv while Virgin Atlantic and EasyJet have announced the restart of the flights. This is in addition to United and Ethiopian Airlines, which continued flying to Israel throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

The Israeli airlines are in no rush to restart flights. El Al and Israir have flown occasional flights according to demand while Arkia's fleet remains completely grounded.

Meanwhile Israeli passport holders are barred from entering EU countries as well as many other countries including Australia and New Zealand. Israelis can enter the UK but must self-isolate for 14 days.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 27, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020