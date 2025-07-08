United Airlines to resume Israel flights this month

US carrier United Airlines will resume Tel Aviv flights on July 22, according to sources in Israel's Ministry of Transport. United suspended flights to the country at the start of Israel's operation against Iran and the closure of Israel's airspace and had only planned resuming flights at the end of the month but has now decided to bring forward the resumption of services.

United will operate one New York - Tel Aviv flight on July 22 and from July 23 two daily flights on the route. If United does resume flights then it wil become the first foreign airline to have brought forward its return to Israel.

United has yet to make an official announcement on the resumption of Israel flights and it is not yet possible to book flights on the airline's website.

Since the start of the war in October 2023, United has demonstrated flexibility on Israel services compared with other US carriers. It was the first US airline to resume flights to Israel in March 2024, but was forced to suspend flights again following a Houthi missile strike near Ben Gurion Airport in May 2025. Even then, in early June, it resumed operations ahead of competitor Delta, but shortly afterwards suspended operations again following Israel's operation against Iran.

Yesterday, Lufthansa Group announced it would gradually resume Israel flights from August 1.

