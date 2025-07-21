United resumes Israel flights today but fares stay high

United Airlines resumes flights on the Tel Aviv- New York route today. The US carrier suspended Israel flights in early May after a Houthi missile fired by the Yemen rebels hit the grounds of Ben Gurion airport and extended the suspension due to Israel's operation against Iran.

The renewal of Israel services by United is seen as a vote of confidence in Israel's security situation especially as the airline is returning a week earlier than originally planned.

United Airlines will operate two daily flights between Tel Aviv and New York. According to the Israel Airports Authority, in April 2025, United Airlines had a 1.8% market share on US routes at Ben Gurion airport - some 20,000 passengers.

United is the first of the three major US carriers serving Tel Aviv to resume Israel flights. Delta Airlines plans returning to Israel from September 1, while American Airlines is yet to announce its resumption of flights.

United's return comes at a time when supply on the Tel Aviv - New York route is still significantly lower than before the war, when there were 97 weekly flights between Israel and the US. Today, with United, there will be about 71 flights to the US each week, mainly to New York. The airlines competing on the route are El Al and Arkia.

"Globes found that those who purchase last-minute round-trip tickets to New York through United can find fares starting at $1,650. In most cases, fares climb to over $2,000, as is usual during peak demand periods for last minute bookings.

Good news is that last week Israir received approval to operate flights to New York, which could help increase competition on the route, and thus bring fares down.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 21, 2025.

