Upwind rejects $4b acquisition offer - report

Israeli cybersecurity company Upwind, founded by Amiram Shachar (CEO), Tal Zur (CTO) and Lavi Ferdman (Growth), received a $4 billion acquisition offer from US company Datadog (Nasdaq: DDOG), but turned it down, according to website The Information. Instead, Upwind is currently completing a $300 million fund-raising round at a valuation of $3.8 billion.

Last year, it was reported that Upwind and Datadog were in talks on an acquisition deal worth $1 billion, but that did not materialize. Upwind, which is rapidly growing, then raised $250 million at a valuation of $1.5 billion in a round led by US venture capital firm Bessemer Venture Partners.

It was later reported that the company planned to raise $400 million at a valuation of $3.8 billion in a round led by TCV and Bessemer, with the participation of existing investors Salesforce Ventures, Alta Park, Greylock, Cyberstarts, Leaders Fund, and Craft Ventures.

Upwind is one of the fastest growing Israeli cybersecurity companies, following the sale of Wiz. It has developed systems for real-time monitoring of AI applications and agents to detect cyber threats.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 22, 2026.

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