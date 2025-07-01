US Army to integrate Israeli co TSG's software system

Israeli defense It systems company TSG IT Advanced Systems (TASE: TSG) today announced that it had received its first order as part of a cooperation agreement that it signed in March with a leading international military technology supplier. The size of the order for TSG, which develops advanced software systems and solutions for the defense and commercial markets, is for hundreds of thousands of dollars, and a source close to the matter has told "Globes" that the end customer is the US Army.

The order marks the start of the March agreement signed between the parties, in which TSG's advanced technology will be integrated into advanced sensor-based defense systems. As part of the order, the Israeli company will provide licenses for the use of the advanced system it has developed, which will be integrated into the US Air Force. "Licenses are our product. In other words, they take modules from the product for a larger product," TSG president Pini Yungman tells "Globes." "Our product adds operational and performance value to their product, by tens of percent."

TSG is a company controlled by Formula Systems (Nasdaq: FORTY) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) (about 42.34% each), and is a prominent player in the field of software solutions and technologies for the defense market. The company develops a variety of advanced technologies for use by different branches of the IDF and other security agencies in Israel and worldwide. The company's products are for military operations in the air, on land, at sea, as well as for intelligence and home front defense activities.

The company, which has 770 employees and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, develops, among other things, aerial imaging systems that include identification and tracking and are used for interception and alerts, command and control systems, emergency preparedness and response systems, intelligence systems for planning attacks on targets, and intelligence systems for law enforcement agencies. "This is a clear vote of confidence in the technology and capabilities we have developed, which constitutes a major milestone in TSG's global expansion," concludes Yungman.

Full Disclosure: The original version of this article contained the incorrect name of the TSG system in the order. This error has been corrected.

