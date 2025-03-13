TSG signs cooperation agreement with US defense co

Israeli company TSG IT Advanced Systems (TASE: TSG), which develops advanced software systems and solutions for the defense and commercial markets, today reported the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement in the US with an international defense company for five years, with the option of an extension. As part of the agreement, which according to industry sources is worth millions of dollars, TSG products will be integrated into the US company's systems.

The agreement includes the integration of TSG's advanced technologies into sensor-based defense systems, which will be integrated into the operational systems of US defense units and other customers. The cooperation between TSG's technology and the US systems, equipped with operational sensors that are widely distributed around the world, will create synergy resulting in an advanced system that will provide an improved response at the tactical and strategic level, while maximizing the technological and operational advantages of both companies. The deal is subject to Israel's Ministry of Defense export restrictions.

TSG develops software solutions and advanced technologies for the defense market. The company has developed a range of technologies intended for use by various branches of the IDF and other security agencies in Israel and worldwide. TSG's products are designed for military operations in the air, on land, and at sea, as well as for intelligence and home front defense activities. Among other things, the company develops aerial imaging systems that include identification and tracking and are used for interception and alerts, command and control systems, emergency preparedness and response systems, intelligence systems for planning attacks on targets, and intelligence systems for law enforcement authorities.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 13, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.