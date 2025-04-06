US deploys more THAAD, Patriot batteries in Israel - report

The US has deployed two more Patriot batteries and a second THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System) battery to Israel to bolster the country's air defense systems, amid rising regional tensions, Saudi state-owned TV channel Al Arabiya reports. The US stationed the first THAAD battery in Israel several months ago, and it has already successfully intercepted several missiles fired at Israel, by the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Today's report in Al Arabiya and other Arab media outlets follows a report yesterday by Korea's Yonhap news agency that the US and South Korea agreed, in an exceptional development, to temporarily transfer a Patriot air defense system from South Korea to the Middle East. The system is normally part of South Korea's multi layered air defense system against North Korea.

