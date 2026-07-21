US refueling planes still threaten Israel flight cancellations

As tensions in the Middle East escalate, the Israel Airports Authority i(IAA) s also preparing for all possible developments. The issue currently most concerning the IAA is the arrival of more US refueling planes at Ben Gurion Airport. "We are at the limit of our capabilities," IAA director general Sharon Kedmi tells Globes. "We don't have the capacity to receive more US planes without harming civil aviation."

RELATED ARTICLES US refueling planes threaten Israel’s summer flight schedule

He adds, "We are at the peak of summer, with over 600 flights a day, and around 90,000 passengers. Right now we are not canceling flights, and if we don't receive more planes, we will know how to handle the ones that we have, even if it leads to congestion and delays. But starting this coming Thursday, every additional US plane that lands at the parking lots at Ben Gurion Airport will inevitably lead to flight cancellations."

Kedmi notes that the IAA is in contact with the Air Force and security officials and is also coordinating with Transport Minister Miri Regev. "In accordance with the Minister of Transport’s policy: The IAA is doing everything possible to prevent flight cancellations. We are stretching ourselves to the limit, while fully utilizing our capabilities and resources, so as not to cancel flights.

"Allowing the public to fly during the summer vacation"

He continues, "Unfortunately, we are used to wars, and from campaign to campaign we are getting better. We will know how to deal with any trouble. We have done it in the past and we will do it in the future. Ben Gurion Airport is a civilian airport, and our main role is to ensure flight continuity and allow the public to fly during the summer vacation."

Last week it was reported that the US decided to freeze the evacuation of the remaining refueling planes at Ben Gurion Airport, and four additional planes were deployed to Israel’s main airport. Following this Kedmi sent a letter to Ministry of Transport director general Moshe Ben-Zaken saying hat from July 23, there would be a shortage of aircraft parking spaces and "This would mean a loss of approximately 50,000 airline tickets per month."

The situation was ultimately resolved, when the cabinet decided that by July 21, the number of US refueling planes at Ben-Gurion Airport would be reduced to 20, and the additional 10 planes would be moved to Israel Air Force bases.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 21, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.