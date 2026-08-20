UVision wins US Army follow-on suicide drone order

Israeli missile and suicide drone company UVision Air and US defense technology company Mistral have won another contract from the US Army to supply Hero 120 suicide drones. The order is worth $50 million. The Hero 120 has a maximum range of about 40 to 60 kilometers and its duration of operation is about an hour. The loitering munition can be equipped with various types of warheads, including those designed to hit armored vehicles and personnel.

This is a follow-up deal to a huge, multi-year contract that was signed in October 2025, for the supply of suicide drones for $982 million. UVision has its own US subsidiary, but the advantage of Mistral, which is based in Maryland, is its specialization in the integration of security systems and technologies in the US.

UVision has a range of collaborations with various companies, and is very well-known in its field on an international level. Among other things, the company is collaborating with German firm Rheinmetall, and has developed a model for launching suicide drones from a container. The innovative launch platform is important news for the field for several reasons. First and foremost, it allows the use of loitering munitions as part of swarm attacks, in which a large number of drones are used simultaneously. Additional advantages of launching from a container are the possibility of using different platforms and the ability to camouflage the launch system.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 20, 2026.

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