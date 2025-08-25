Verint acquisition imminent - report

According to a report by Bloomberg, US private equity firm Thoma Bravo is close to a deal for the acquisition of software company Verint Systems (Nasdaq: VRNT).

For the purposes of the deal, Verint is valued at $2 billion, including its debt. The deal could be announced today (Monday). Bloomberg adds, however, that no final decision has been made, and the talks could collapse, or the timing or the terms could change.

Vernit has a market cap of $1.2 billion. Dan Bodner has been CEO of the company for three decades. It provides solutions for call centers that combine analytics and AI and are designed to enhance the user experience. The company is based in the US, but it has a center in Herzliya. Four years ago, Verint spun off its security solutions arm Cognyte Software. Before the spin-off, the company had a market cap of $3.7 billion. Verint itself was spun off from Comverse Technology in 2013.

As reported by "Globes", Thoma Bravo is also currently examining the acquisition of Israeli cybersecurity company Armis, at a valuation of $5 billion.

