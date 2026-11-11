Vine Ventures closes $236m third VC fund

US-Israeli venture capital fund Vine Ventures has announced the closure of its $236 million third fund. Led in Israel by founding partner Eric Reiner (35), who immigrated to Israel in 2022, Vine has attracted major public attention over the past year. It was among the first investors, at times even leading rounds, in companies founded by highly sought-after serial entrepreneurs. Notable examples include Wonderful, currently one of Israel’s fastest-growing AI companies, which secured $500 million in a single funding round, and EON, a data backup company founded by the entrepreneurs behind CloudEndure (which was acquired by Amazon).

Yesterday, *Globes* revealed that Vine has become one of the funds to secure a stake in the financing round for Ribon, a cybersecurity company founded by the founders of Paragon, which achieved a valuation of $1.5 billion even before it was officially founded. The fund is renowned because its partners, all of whom are American, maintain extensive business and social ties with firms such as Sequoia, Joshua Kushner’s Thrive, Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, and General Catalyst.

Reiner drew public attention to the fund by bringing on board a well-known figure: Noa Argamani, a released Gaza hostage, who began serving as the fund’s Head of Community six weeks ago. He also recruited Idan Tendler of Palo Alto Networks, founder of the PlaceIL initiative, which aims to increase tech employment in southern Israel, to join as a venture partner.

Vine claims that it has raised more than it originally planned in its third fund. The third fund brings Vine’s total assets under management to over $500 million, just five years after its inception. Vine has offices in San Francisco, Boston, New York, and Tel Aviv. While the firm typically divides its investments equally between Israel and the US, the majority of the value accumulated in its second fund, from which it invested in Wonderful, EON, and the Israeli company Ornn, is from Israeli firms. Vine says the third fund will continue this strategy, investing in companies poised to lead their respective technological market categories, with about half of the capital to be invested in Israeli companies.

Vine was founded by Arik Reiner, formerly Dynamic Yield VP and a member of the investment team at Insight Partners, and Dan Povitsky, a former investment manager at TA Associates. They were joined by Adam Valkin as a partner; Valkin is a former investment manager at General Catalyst and a director at Israeli company Rapyd. Gary Reiner, Arik’s father-who previously served as CIO of General Electric and as a partner at General Atlantic, joined the fund as a senior advisor. Other advisors to the fund include Michael Lynton, chairman of Snap and former CEO of Sony Entertainment, and Bob Mylod, chairman of Booking.com.

According to the PitchBook database, the fund began making investments in the US and Israel in 2019. Other notable investments include US equity management firm Carta, which is preparing for an IPO at a valuation exceeding $8 billion, and French ad-tech company Essor. In Israel, the fund has also invested in companies such as Qodo, Remepy, and G2. Not all of the fund’s investments have been successful. It was among the investors in Assaf Wand’s Hippo, an insurtech company whose stock has fallen by 87% since its IPO.

Eric Reiner, founder and partner at Vine Ventures, said, "We are not merely investing in Israel; rather, we are allocating capital along the strategic axis connecting Israel and the US, the two most significant technological ecosystems in the world. The US contributes capital, scale, and cutting-edge technological models. Israel builds the foundational layer - the infrastructure that makes technology actually function - as well as the application, security, and cyber layers, areas in which we have invested heavily. Our approach is to gain deep insight into both markets and bridge them in ways no one else can."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 11, 2026.

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