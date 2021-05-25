Visual intelligence co AnyClip raises $47m

Israeli visual intelligence company AnyClip has announced the completion of a $47 million financing round led by JVP and with the participation of La Maison, Bank Mizrahi and internal investors.

The AnyClip platform is a singular, automated and centralized solution for video management, distribution, analytics and monetization that empowers businesses with high performance video solutions and optimization capabilities. The company is also launching its expanded AnyClip video analytics platform, which aims to provide businesses with the next generation AI tools necessary to unlock the power of their video. It is a fully automated and centralized platform for video management; distribution; contextualization and analytics; and monetization, powered by its proprietary visual intelligence. AnyClip says the new platform is capable of harvesting data from video ten times faster than real time.

RELATED ARTICLES Roman Abramovich leads $21m investment in AnyClip

The company has 120 employees and with the new investment plans doubling its work force.

AnyClip president and CEO Gil Becker said, "Video is now the leading communications medium for businesses around the world, but this tectonic shift to video has resulted in an infinite amount of new content that’s nearly impossible to navigate. Our visual intelligence platform is helping bring order to this chaos for businesses in all industries, of all sizes and in any language. Powered by this new investment, AnyClip is expanding to address the needs of a huge untapped market for an automated platform that makes videos more discoverable, actionable, and personalized."

JVP founder and chairman, and Anyclip board chairman Erel Margalit said, "There is a revolution coming in the way enterprises use video to convey their message and their identity. For the first time, AI meets video. Companies and organizations are now working to utilize this to create a new mode of communications, internally and externally, in all areas where video dominates in a much stronger way than text. Whether it's how to create videos for consumers or training videos for the organization, or learning how to manage conferences run by video on zoom which need intelligent management in the retrieving of content. This is a new era, and AnyClip is a vital tool for anyone embarking upon it."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 25, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021