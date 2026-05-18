Weather satellite co Tomorrow.io raises further $35m

Weather satellite company Tomorrow.io today announced that it has raised $35 million from existing Israeli partner Pitango, and their partners Harel Insurance, joining Stonecourt Capital and HarbourVest Partners, and bringing the company’s previously announced Series F financing round to $210 million. The investment reflects a multi-year partnership and deepening conviction in Tomorrow.io’s role as critical AI weather intelligence infrastructure for organizations operating in an increasingly volatile world.

The funds raised this year will support the planned deployment of DeepSky, the world’s first AI-native weather satellite constellation, alongside broader investments in its space infrastructure and the advancement of its AI-driven platform. The additional capital will accelerate AI capabilities, expand the company’s space-based observation network, and advance development of its agentic platform to deliver real-time, actionable resilience intelligence at a global scale.

Tomorrow.io’s combination of space-based observation, advanced weather modeling, and generative AI is transforming weather intelligence into mission-critical infrastructure for the modern enterprise.

The company was founded by CEO Shimon Elkabetz, CSO Rei Goffer and COO Itai Zlotnik. Headquartered in Boston, the company has its development center in Tel Aviv.

Elkabetz said, "Weather is one of the most powerful forces shaping the global economy, yet it remains one of the least fully integrated into how decisions are made. Tomorrow.io was built to change that by transforming how the planet is observed and turning data into real-time, actionable intelligence. As AI becomes embedded in operations, that capability becomes foundational."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 18, 2026.

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