WeWork to lease four floors in Tel Aviv’s ToHa2 tower

Amot Investments and Bayside (Gav-Yam) have announced that WeWork is leasing four floors totaling about 10,000 square meters in the ToHa2 tower. The value of the deal is estimated at about NIS 180 million over a 10-year period. According to a statement from Gav-Yam, the lease agreement was signed with Ampa Real Estate to establish a location for the coworking space chain within the tower. Amot and Gav-Yam each hold an equal 50% stake in ToHa2.

RELATED ARTICLES Salesforce in talks to lease Tel Aviv office space in ToHa2

Meanwhile, Salesforce has confirmed last week’s report by "Globes" that it is leasing five floors in the ToHa2 tower covering about 15,000 square meters, with an option to expand into two additional floors.

Together, these two new agreements account for about 25,000 square meters in the tower, prior to any potential exercise of the expansion option. Salesforce intends to consolidate its Tel Aviv operations, currently spread across several different towers, in this new location, with the move to the new offices scheduled for early 2028, following the completion of the interior fit-out.

These two transactions follow an agreement with Google, which has leased about 60,000 square meters in the tower for ten-years, with a one-time exit option after five years.

ToHa 2 is being built near the HaShalom railway station, at the junction of Yigal Alon Street, Derech HaShalom, and Totzeret HaAretz Street in Tel Aviv. Completion of construction is expected by the end of 2026. The tower will have about 160,000 square meters of office space and is being built alongside the existing ToHa1 tower.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 2, 2026.

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