Will road shows return?

"Covid-19 has very much accelerated the use of digital means. With people unable to travel and see for themselves personally, they are forced to adopt tools like Zoom and other chats. This perhaps does not seem so radical but for everything regarding business relations, this is significant," Dan Zinkin, Technology MD at JP Morgan Chase Digital Investment Banking and Head of the JP Morgan Israel Technology Center told the Enterprise Technology Summit held by "Globes" and JP Morgan at which Israel's ten most promising startups for 2020 were ranked.

"From a historical point of view, investment banking was characterized by relationships that you built with customers, in the time that you investment in them and in the influence on conversations when they are sitting opposite you. In contrast, when you work in an office you waste a lot of time on PowerPoint and Excel."

"At JP Morgan we already underwent digitalization in 2018 in order to adopt news ways and adapt existing procedure, like mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and offering, to the digital world, so that a lot of this journey has been shortened. Adopting these tools represents more of a cultural change than a technological revolution."

How do you see what is happening in the cryptocurrency world as a bank and tech professional? Can it be called a revolution?

"We are at a stage in which you try to understand which tools you need to give to your customers, and which tools you need to give to your bankers. But I don't think we are talking about a radical transformation compared with currencies or financial instruments in previous generations. It represents more of a change for CEOs and boards of directors of the large companies in the world, and the banks supporting them."

How can you encourage the use of digital means for substantial needs like conducting huge transactions or remote capital raising?

"In recent months there has been a flood of mergers and acquisitions and large scale public offerings, and the vast majority of all this was performed solely on the Internet. Taking into account the chemistry that is usually required to conduct a transaction, in the network of relationships and the meetings with investors in a road show, it will be very interesting to see if the world will return to the days in which the CEO went absent from the company for two weeks and went out on the road to meet with investors around the world."

After all they spend half of their time traveling, when they could be meeting more investors in more countries digitally. We are also talking about less expense on getting the business moving. I think that we will see much more of this in the future. We saw this happen this year and it was very successful. We are investing a lot in this area and working with other fintech companies in order to provide these services."

What challenges stand before those working in the field of digital investment banking?

We are talking about dealing with a lot of private information, and a lot of information that isn't organized well in the business environment. In order to do this digitalization thing, you have to develop a different methodology, in which you can analyze the environment in analytical terms.

The regulatory challenges

The technology is moving very quickly but the regulation less so. How can you bridge this gap?

"Some of the regulators worldwide are genuinely trying to fill the gap. In Britain, for example, there is the FCA (the regulator in charge of the capital market), which allows fintech companies to work together with the aim of understanding the regulatory framework of the rivals. We very much support this, and are ourselves looking into many of the regulatory challenges in places in which we would want to apply technology in the future."

From which industry will the next unicorn come from in your opinion? Perhaps from the world of payment transfers?

"When you speak about the next unicorn, you have to answer two questions. The first is which market will value existing ecosystems, and the second is what is the value of the next new thing that will come out? Out tech center in Israel is concentrating on adopting cloud technologies for organizations, blockchain, cybersecurity and big data. If there is a startup in the area of the shift to clouds computing that can really bring about change, then in my opinion that is where it will be able to create value in a significant way."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 13, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020