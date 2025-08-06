Wix jumps, after beating analysts and raising guidance

Israeli website building company Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) has announced its financial results for the second quarter in which it beat the analysts' expectations and raised its guidance for 2025. The results have dispelled investors' concerns and after the company's share price fell 19% recently, the share price is up 9.3% in premarket trading. At close of trade yesterday the company had a market cap of $7.131 billion.

Wix reported revenue of $490 million in the second quarter, above the analysts' forecast of $487 million and 12.4% higher than revenue in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP earnings per share was $2.28, compared with the analysts' forecast of $1.76.

Wix has raised its annual orders guidance to $2.04-2.075 billion, up 11%-13% from 2024, and says this is due to continued positive trends, the contribution of the Base44 acquisition and currency rates. Annual revenue will grow by 12%-14% to $1.975-2 billion, meaning Wix has revised upwards the lower end of the forecast, and in the third quarter, revenue will total $498-504 million. Wix expects to generate free cash flow of $595-610 million this year, about 30%-31% of revenue.

Abrahami: Looking ahead, we're thinking bigger

Wix enables small and medium-sized businesses to easily create and manage websites. Wix cofounder and CEO Avishai Abrahami said, "Demand for AI-powered online creation continues to accelerate, and Wix is leading the way as more people use our platform to build sophisticated, high-quality projects with greater speed and ease. This ongoing momentum drove our new cohort bookings to their highest levels since peak-COVID, setting the stage for continued growth in the second half of the year and beyond. Looking ahead, we’re thinking bigger - not just transforming website building, but unlocking new markets enabled by AI, such as vibe coding."

In the field of vibe coding, Wix recently completed the $80 million acquisition of Base44, founded by Israeli entrepreneur Maor Shlomo. According to Abrahami, Wix identifies early momentum in ARR, which should reach $40-50 million by the end of the year.

In response to the results, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill said that the second quarter report will be received with relief, after the share price has fallen 40% since the start of the year. He gives a positive mention to the results and the speed up in orders and the fact that the company bought back $100 million of its own shares. He leaves his "Buy" recommendation unchanged, with a price target of $200 per share, a 56% upside in Wix's current share price.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 6, 2025.

