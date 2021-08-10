Wix launches platform for building mobile apps

Israeli cloud-based web services SaaS company Wix.com (Nasdaq: Wix) has launched a new platform for building mobile apps for iOS and Androids. The new platform, called Branded App by Wix, allows users to create and customize their own tailor-made app 'without a single line of code' and will offer business owners the advantages of owning a native mobile app to seamlessly create a holistic brand experience for their businesses in combination with a customized website, a domain name.

Wix said that its data shows that store owners using native mobile apps see an average increase of 162% in transactions per site and fitness businesses see an average increase of 510% in services booked per site on mobile.

The service will cost $200 per month but in the first stage companies can buy it for just $100 per month. Wix will offer the service to 200 million users.

Wix SVP Mobile, App Market & Strategic Products Ronny Elkayam said, "The Branded App is a major addition to the Wix offering, enabling business owners to have another medium to activate their brand. We are happy to equip any type of business owner or service provider with the native mobile experience they need to enhance their customers’ experience, grow their businesses and ultimately compete with today’s biggest brands."

