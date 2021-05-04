Wix launches web accessibility tool

Israeli cloud-based web services SaaS company Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) has announced the launch of the Accessibility Wizard, which provides Wix users with a step-by-step interactive solution that detects accessibility content issues on their sites and guides the user to resolve them.

Wix head of accessibility Nir Horesh said, "The web is meant to be a place for everyone, and we push our platform and products to serve this vision. As industry leaders in Accessibility, we're proud to provide our users with a solution to help them make their websites accessible. Our dedicated Accessibility team is constantly working to advance accessibility features for our users and those who visit their sites. In developing the first-ever Accessibility Wizard, we hope to encourage our users to build sites that are more inclusive and that everyone can visit and enjoy."

Wix provides tools and assistive settings for users to design accessible sites including accessible templates, full keyboard functionality, alternative texts, heading tags, site language and more. The Accessibility Wizard helps users detect and fix accessibility issues created while adding content and design to their sites and comes at no additional cost to Wix users.

Wix is led by CEO Avishay Abrahami. The company's share price is down 4.66% on Nasdaq at $299.02, giving a market cap of $16.8 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 4, 2021

