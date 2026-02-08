Wiz CEO buys Rishpon plot for NIS 40m

Israeli cybersecurity company cofounder and CEO Assaf Rappaport has purchased a plot of land on Moshav Rishpon for NIS 40 million, "Globes" has learned.

Wiz was acquired by Google last year for $32 billion - the biggest-ever exit in Israel. Rappaport, like the three other founders Ami Luttwak (CTO), Yinon Costica (VP Product), and Roy Reznik (VP R&D) are waiting for approval of the large acquisition by the EU, which is expected on Tuesday. The deal will make each of them a multi-billionaire, with over $2 billion before taxes for each of the founders.

Rappaport has previously said that he lives in Tel Aviv in a rented apartment. After becoming a family man and having twins last year, he was looking for a new home. Now he may be planning to move to the exclusive moshav in the Sharon region, just north of Herzliya.

Very few real estate deals have been recorded in Rishpon in recent years, but even in relation to the few transactions in the moshav, the price seems unusually high. According to data from the Israel Tax Authority, in all of 2025, one deal was signed in Rishpon, for the purchase of a house for NIS 11 million.

